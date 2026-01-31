Tirupati laddu: YSRCP slams TDP after SIT says no animal fat found

The controversy over the alleged use of adulterated ghee in preparing Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) laddu prasadam has once again sparked a political war of words in Andhra Pradesh.

The chargesheet submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the CBI appears to have put Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s NDA government in a spot. The SIT has reportedly stated that the ghee supplied to TTD between 2019 and 2024 did not contain any animal fat.

However, the investigation reportedly found that fake ghee was manufactured using vegetable oils such as palm oil, palm kernel oil, chemical esters and synthetic materials. Based on these findings, SIT officials submitted a chargesheet to the ACB court.

YSRCP slams TDP over SIT report

Following the development, the political spat between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has once again escalated. Earlier, leaders such as Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had alleged that animal fat was mixed into the ghee used in preparing the laddu.

Also Read: Tirupati laddu case: In final chargesheet, CBI names TTD employees, ghee suppliers as accused

YSRCP leaders are now demanding that Chandrababu apologise for spreading propaganda that hurt Hindu sentiments. The party has instructed its cadre to organise press meets, rallies, and poster campaigns from the mandal level up to the state capital. On social media, a narrative branding the report as a “clean chit” for YSRCP has begun circulating.

‘Around 68 lakh kilograms fake ghee supplied’

According to the SIT report, around 68 lakh kg (or 5,971 tonne) of fake ghee were supplied to TTD between 2021 and 2024. Its estimated value is about Rs 250 crore. Charges have been pressed against 36 individuals in this case, including nine TTD officials, five dairy experts, and several suppliers.

Also Read: TTD to serve free meals twice daily at 56 temples nationwide from March

The SIT has stated that Bhole Baba Dairy in Uttarakhand and other companies engineered the scam through bribery and fake dairy facilities. The SIT concluded that the quality of the ghee was compromised and that Reichert-Meissl (RM) values were manipulated to pass laboratory tests.

‘Adulteration has been proven’: TDP

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has reportedly advised his ministers not to comment until the full report is studied. TDP leaders argue that adulteration has been proven and that it occurred during the previous YSRCP regime.

However, the finding that there was no animal fat has weakened TDP’s earlier allegations. The government has warned that legal action will be taken against those spreading false propaganda. However, Pawan Kalyan is yet to react to the controversy.

(The story was first published in Federal Andhra Pradesh)