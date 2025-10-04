Chandrababu Naidu launches ‘Auto Driverla Sevalo’ scheme in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday (October 4) launched the ‘Auto Driverla Sevalo’ scheme in Vijayawada, offering an annual financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to more than 2.9 lakh eligible autorickshaw, cab, and maxi cab drivers.

The initiative aims to support drivers whose earnings have been impacted by the 'Stree Shakti' scheme, which provides free bus travel for women on select APSRTC routes.

For 2025–26, the state government has allocated Rs 436 crore to be credited directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

'Auto Driverla Sevalo' scheme launched

Naidu formally launched the scheme at Singh Nagar in Vijayawada, in the presence of beneficiaries, officials, and political leaders. Addressing the gathering, he said, "If any of you do not receive this (scheme), report it to us and we will take the responsibility for everybody to get the money."

Calling the launch "a real festival," Naidu said the NDA alliance government "lives up to its word."

The Chief Minister acknowledged the challenges faced by auto drivers, including poor road conditions, adding that half of their income often goes into vehicle repairs. “Bodies get exhausted,” he remarked, noting that the TDP-led NDA government had spent Rs 3,400 crore to repair 23,000 km of roads, and promising there would be "no potholes" in the state.

Naidu promises hassle-free governance

Naidu said his government is implementing several welfare programmes to improve living standards and urged people to educate their children to stay competitive. He also announced plans to convert all vehicles to electric vehicles, assuring drivers that there would be "no harassment" under his administration.

He pledged to revoke an existing government order on fines and appealed to drivers to maintain discipline, stating that CCTV footage would be used to monitor compliance.

"Your disciplined nature will lead to the development of tourism and improvement of law and order," he said.

App for auto drivers

Acknowledging the dominance of ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Rapido, Naidu said that they could not be eliminated but announced plans to launch a dedicated app for autorickshaw drivers to receive direct bookings.

The app will be supported by a control room to ensure drivers don’t have to wait long hours at stands.

He also promised to establish an autorickshaw drivers's welfare board and urged drivers to act as ambassadors by telling passengers about the NDA alliance government’s welfare programmes.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Vijayawada MP K Sivanath, and other leaders attended the launch event.

In a symbolic gesture, Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and Lokesh arrived at the venue in autorickshaws.

