Chandrababu Naidu declares Amaravati as Green Hydrogen Valley at SRM-AP summit

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the Green Hydrogen Summit 2025 at SRM University, Andhra Pradesh, held over July 18-19.

The other notable guests at the event were NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat, Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, and Pro-Chancellor of SRM University-AP, P Sathyanarayananan.

The two-day summit involved government agencies, researchers, policymakers, and industrialists to address the critical need for a clean energy transition for a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Amaravati as Green Hydrogen Valley

In his inaugural address, Naidu termed the Green Hydrogen Summit a historic forum that brought together global experts and industries in Andhra Pradesh to work towards affordable, cost-effective clean energy.

He stated that with the 10,00,000-crore Andhra Pradesh Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia Policy offering 7.5 lakh jobs in green hydrogen and its derivatives, no other state has stronger prospects in working towards green hydrogen development and storage.

He also declared Amaravati as Green Hydrogen Valley, which will focus on affordable, cost-effective clean energy.

Push for green energy

Saraswat commented on the significance of opting for cleaner fuels and energy resources. “Green Hydrogen, which is at the heart of the National Hydrogen Mission, is a step towards achieving a sustainable, carbon-neutral future,” he said.

Pemmasani remarked that right investments and government policies can drive green hydrogen plants to produce clean energy that is scalable and profitable.

Chief Secretary Vijayanand also remarked that the development and utilisation of hydrogen technologies necessitate specific expertise and skill development, which top universities such as SRM-AP, can help produce.

Innovation centre

D Narayana Rao, Executive Director-Research, SRM Group of Institutions, stated that SRM University-AP will establish an innovation centre for Green Hydrogen Technologies.

Pro-Chancellor Sathyanarayanan announced the launch of the Department of Energy Engineering at the SRM Institute of Emerging Technology.

“If our generation is the last to use fossil fuels, the next generation must lead the clean energy revolution. With their ideas, innovation, and courage, the youth will carry this transformation forward,” he remarked.

About the summit

The Green Hydrogen Summit 2025, jointly organised by SRM University-AP, Government of Andhra Pradesh, IIT Tirupati, IISER Tirupati, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd., and the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tamil Nadu, explores the research and development, innovation, and commercialisation of green hydrogen.