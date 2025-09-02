Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu directs officials to expedite Amaravati projects

Amaravati, Sep 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to expedite key construction works in Amaravati during the 52nd Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting.

The meeting, held at the CM’s camp office, cleared seven proposals, including the creation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to execute crucial projects in the greenfield capital.

“Officials must accelerate the execution of key capital projects without delay,” Naidu said.

Officials briefed the CM that the SPV would take up projects such as the greenfield airport, NTR statue, smart industries, iconic bridge, sports city, riverfront, ropeway, and inner ring road from the design stage.

“Similar to sports city, a health city will come up in Amaravati, where the bio-design project will be established,” Naidu said, adding that experts and organizations from seven countries were ready to participate in the initiative aimed at strengthening public health services.

Officials informed Naidu that tenders had been approved for government complex infrastructure, including 53.68 km of roads, pavements, and a seven-year maintenance plan by the successful bidder.

The meeting also cleared proposals for issuing urban design and architectural guidelines.

Stressing that “every structure in Amaravati should attract people,” Naidu said the city must be built to look “aesthetically appealing and globally presentable.” Officials further said reputed hotels had sought land for convention centers, to which Naidu agreed, while emphasizing "world-class standards and tourism-oriented development" of the Krishna River islands. PTI

