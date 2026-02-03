Tirupati laddu row: CBI seeks action against TTD officials over tender lapses

Amaravati, Feb 3 (PTI) In a significant development, the CBI has asked the Andhra Pradesh government to take suitable action against senior TTD officers, including former members, for alleged "deliberate omissions and failures" in tender conditions, leading to the supply of adulterated ghee to make the famous Tirupati laddu.

The SIT accused TTD officials O Balaji, FA & CAO, AV Dharma Reddy, former additional executive officer and Anil Kumar Singhal, former executive officer, of approving tender conditions without 'application of mind'.

It noted that their actions resulted in the dilution of quality safeguards and a compromise in the quality of ghee procured by TTD.

"It is recommended to take suitable action as deemed fit against the above erring committee members and senior TTD officers for deliberate omissions and failures in both relaxation and enforcement of tender conditions," said the SIT's letter to the government.

According to the SIT, these lapses enabled inefficient private diaries, including the accused entities such as Bhole Baba Organic Dairy Milk Pvt Ltd, Vyshnavi Dairy Specialities Pvt Ltd and Malganga Milk and Agro Products Pvt Ltd to gain entry into TTD tenders.

Consequently, these dairies secured the tenders and supplied adulterated ghee to TTD during the 2020 - 2023 period, said the SIT.

Recently, the southern state transferred Singhal from TTD, who held the executive officer role. PTI

