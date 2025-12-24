Andhra Pradesh clears Ayurvedic doctors to independently perform surgeries

Despite opposition to allowing Ayurvedic postgraduates to learn surgical procedures, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has approved properly trained postgraduate Ayurvedic doctors to independently perform select operations. The recent development comes after the Union government introduced guidelines allowing Ayurvedic practitioners to train in surgical procedures in 2020.

In an official press release dated December 23, the Andhra Pradesh government said that it took this decision to integrate the ancient Indian medical system with the modern medical system.

“Yadav approved properly trained postgraduate Ayurvedic doctors in surgery to independently undertake operations,” the official statement noted.

Ayurvedic doctors to perform surgeries

The health minister gave his consent in alignment with the guidelines of the Indian Medicine Central Council (Postgraduate Ayurveda Education) Amendment Regulations, 2020, and the guidelines issued by the National Commission for Indian Systems of Medicine, the press release said.

With this decision, eligible Ayurvedic doctors can perform 39 general surgeries and 19 ENT (ear, nose and throat) and ophthalmological procedures. These include treatments for contagious diseases, stitching wounds, treating piles, fissures, skin grafting, and others.

Government to expand PG programme

Meanwhile, Yadav held extensive discussions with the state's AYUSH department's director, K Dinesh, and others on subsequent actions for implementing the plan.

Officials informed the minister that there are two private Ayurveda colleges in the state, in addition to Dr NRS Government Ayurvedic College in Vijayawada.

Yadav directed officials to immediately introduce postgraduate courses in 'Shalya Tantra' (general surgery) and 'Shalakya Tantra' (diseases of the eye, ear, nose, throat, head, and oro-dentistry) at the government Ayurveda college and take measures to impart quality education, along with the provision of necessary operation theatres, surgical instruments, and other facilities, the press release added.

Unheard long debate

When the guidelines were introduced in 2020 to allow Ayurvedic postgraduates to independently receive training in the said procedures, modern medicine practitioners across the country opposed the Union government’s move and demanded immediate withdrawal of the guidelines. The Union government argued that it was a necessary step to provide basic medical facilities to the rural population, citing a shortage of healthcare workers.

In response, medical associations stated that the shortage of healthcare workers in rural areas is the result of the government’s failure to fill vacancies, rather than a lack of available professionals.

They also argued that Ayurveda, a system of traditional Indian medicine, has no basis in modern medical science and highlighted the ill-equipped conditions of institutions providing Ayurvedic education. However, these counterarguments were neither heeded nor reciprocated. Consequently, postgraduate Ayurvedic doctors who have undergone training are now set to independently perform surgeries.

(With agency inputs)