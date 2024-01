Dabur to set up greenfield facility in south India; to invest Rs 135 cr

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Dabur on Wednesday said it will open a new manufacturing unit in south India and invest Rs 135 crore for this purpose.

The unit will manufacture a range of Dabur's Ayurvedic Healthcare, personal care and home care products like Dabur Honey, Dabur Red Paste, and Odonil air fresheners, Dabur India said in a statement.

The board of the homegrown FMCG and Ayurvedic products maker in a meeting on Wednesday "approved an investment of Rs 135 crore" for setting up greenfield facility in south India, it said.

"Our business has scaled up in south India and today accounts for 18-20 per cent of Dabur's domestic business. With south India's contribution increasing, we have decided to establish a new manufacturing facility there to better cater to the local demand," Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra said.

This will be the 14th domestic manufacturing location of the company, which owns brands such as Dabur Amla, Dabur Vatika, and juice brand Real.

"This is not only an opportunity to bring more jobs to the region, but also allows us to further expand our manufacturing capabilities and meet the growing need for Dabur products in south India," he added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)