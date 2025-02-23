Hyderabad alternative medicine clinic sealed after malpractice complaints

Officials of the Department of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) raided and sealed a famous Ayurveda clinic in Jalpally, Hyderabad, over claims of malpractice.

Drugs without proper labels

On Saturday (February 22), officials of the Department of AYUSH followed up on complaints made about a clinic headed by Dr Attaullah Khan. The clinic was accused of charging patients exorbitant amounts of money and giving them medicines without a proper expiry date or details of the ingredients.

Watch: Free chicken & egg mela draws huge crowds in Hyderabad

Sealing after prior notice

The Department of AYUSH reportedly gave Attaullah a week's notice before raiding his clinic. Dr Prithviraj of the Department of AYUSH told The Siasat Daily, “Attaullah did not respond to the notice. Hence we came and sealed the centre to prevent any harm to patients. It is also wrong to claim or guarantee that a medicine will cure any particular disease.”

Also read: How a team of scientists revived herbal kunapajala, and livelihood for many in Uttarakhand

According to the report, those who had been conned by fake Ayurveda, Unani or Homoeopathy doctors had complained at an AYUSH office in Secunderabad.

Also read: Rows erupt as 'Garbhavigyan', ‘gomutra’ mentions crop up at IITs

Fake doctor

Attaullah Khan allegedly claimed that he had learnt Ayurvedic and Unani practices from his forefathers and that he was a doctor of Naturopathy.

But upon closer examination, AYUSH officials found that he did not possess any degree that would permit him to practise medicine.