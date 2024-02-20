Uttarakhand: Curfew completely lifted from riot-hit Banbhoolpura in Haldwani

Dehradun, Feb 20 (PTI) Curfew was lifted entirely from the riot-hit Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani Tuesday morning, 12 days after the restrictions were first clamped following violence over the demolition of an "illegal" madrasa.

Curfew was lifted with effect from 5 am, according to an official order.

During the days the curfew remained in force, the administration gave relaxation for varying durations.

The administration had ben giving relaxation in curfew for vaying The violence broke out on February 8 after the demolition of the madrasa in Banbhoolpura. Locals hurled stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police on the day, forcing many personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob then set on fire.

In the violence, six rioters were killed and more than 100 people, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured, according to the police.

Sixty-eight people have so far been arrested in connection with the violence. Their properties have also been attached. PTI

