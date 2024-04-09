Baba Tarsem Singh murder: Main accused killed in encounter

Amarjit Singh alias Bittu, one of the assailants who allegedly gunned down Baba Tarsem Singh, head of Sri Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara Dera Karseva, was killed in an encounter with police and Special Task Force (STF) personnel in Thana Bhagwanpur area of Haridwar in Uttarakhand on Tuesday (April 9) morning.

ANI quoting Haridwar SSP, Parminder Doval, said Bittu was a sharpshooter and had more than 16 cases in his name.

While Uttarakhand Police and a SPF team had launched a joint operation to track down the assailants of Baba Tarsem Singh, who were on the run, Bittu’s accomplice managed to escape while he was shot down in the encounter.

Bittu had a bounty of ₹1 lakh on his head, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar told ANI.

March 28 murder

On March 28, two bike-borne assailants had gunned down Singh at the Nanakmatta Gurdwara in Udham Singh Nagar.

An FIR was filed against former IAS officer Harbansh Singh Chugh and two others, Pritam Singh and Baba Anoop Singh in the case. Jasbir Singh, a sevadar of the karseva, had alleged that the trio had hatched the conspiracy to eliminate the dera chief.

After raids in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, police caught three more suspects in the case. Police said the accused planned the murder by hiring killers and providing them with resources including weapons.