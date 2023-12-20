Uttar Pradesh: Priest found dead inside temple

Sitapur (UP), Dec 20 (PTI) The body of a 50-year-old priest was found inside a temple in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

There were no injury marks on the body of Vijay Das who used to live away from home on the temple premises in Mallapur village in Mahmudabad area, they said.

The cause of death is being ascertained, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem.

The family members of Das alleged that he was also an RTI activist and some influential people wanted to kill him. PTI

