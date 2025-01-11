Under-construction building collapses at Kannauj railway station, many feared trapped

An under-construction building at the Kannauj railway station in Uttar Pradesh collapsed on Saturday afternoon (January 11), trapping around two dozen workers under the rubble, a senior official said. Six workers have been rescued and rushed to hospital. Also Read: Chhattisgarh: 2 workers injured in accident at smelting plant; many others feared trapped Initial visuals from the site showed scenes of chaos and confusion with crowds, clouds of dust, and broken beams as people tried to rescue those who had been trapped. "According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the under-construction shuttering of the roof collapsed," said District Magistrate (DM) Shubhrant Kumar Shukl.

#WATCH | Kannauj: Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun says, "Work was going on for the new terminal at Kannauj railway station, today the under-construction structure collapsed here. 23 people were rescued, 20 people received minor injuries, they are undergoing treatment. 3 people… https://t.co/nivr2uaQNE pic.twitter.com/W7ifxR8kl9 — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2025

‘First priority to rescue workers’ "Our first priority is to rescue the workers who are trapped. We are using all resources at our disposal for the rescue efforts," Shukl, who had rushed to the spot along with other senior officials to oversee the rescue operation, added. Roof shuttering is a temporary structure that supports concrete while it sets. A shaken Mahesh Kumar, among those at the site, recalled his narrow escape. Also Read: Assam mining incident: 1 dead, confirms CM; rescue ops in full swing "As soon as the concrete was poured over the shuttering, it suddenly collapsed. Everyone on it fell. I was standing at the edge and managed to escape," he said. Taking cognisance of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure safe recovery of those trapped inside and their proper medical treatment. State Relief Commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami is in touch with the Kannauj district administration for all possible help in relief work, state government officials said.

#WATCH | Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur Commissioner K Vijayendra Pandian says, "Some workers were trapped in this incident. There were a total of 23 people, out of which 5 people were seriously injured but they are out of danger now... All the teams of district administration,… https://t.co/sacrrUnY1R pic.twitter.com/7WH1USCXBW — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2025