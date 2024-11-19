UP: Smog triggers chaos on road; two killed in accident

Dense smog across western Uttar Pradesh led to multiple accidents on Tuesday morning, leaving two dead and nearly 36 injured. Poor visibility caused by hazardous air quality severely disrupted road safety in the region.

On the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Noida, a truck rammed into another truck due to low visibility. Shortly after, a bus traveling from Panipat to Mathura failed to notice the stalled vehicles and collided with them.

Around a dozen bus passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital. Police promptly arrived at the scene to manage the situation and clear the highway.

Vehicle pile-up

Near Nasirpur on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, a broken-down pick-up truck triggered a six-vehicle pile-up. Drivers couldn’t spot the stalled vehicle through the dense smog, leading to a chain reaction of collisions involving SUVs and other cars.

Several injured victims were taken to Saifai Medical College for treatment.

Other incidents

In Bulandshahr, a speeding truck hit a bike on National Highway-34, killing Mansharam, a resident of Mainpuri. Police have detained the truck driver for questioning.

Meanwhile, another fatal accident occurred in Badaun, where an unidentified vehicle struck a teacher, Santosh Singh, who was on his way to school in Mau. Singh died on the spot.

In addition, ten people were injured in similar crashes across the region. These incidents highlighted the ongoing dangers posed by reduced visibility.

Toxic air quality

The road accidents coincide with a severe air pollution crisis gripping north India, including the National Capital Region (NCR). Toxic air quality, categorised as “severe plus”, has blanketed cities in thick smog, resulting in reduced visibility and posing serious health risks.

Health emergency

Residents are reporting symptoms such as sore throats, headaches, and breathing difficulties. Authorities have declared a health emergency and advised people to stay indoors as much as possible to minimise exposure.

Local police and emergency services remain on high alert as they respond to the rising number of road accidents and health emergencies caused by the hazardous conditions. The smog, combined with negligent driving, continues to threaten both road safety and public health across the region.