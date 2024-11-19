As pollution chokes Delhi, environment minister seeks PM’s intervention for artificial rain

With Delhi suffocating from heavy pollution levels and the Air Quality Index (AQI) almost touching 500, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai wrote to the Central government on Tuesday (November 19) asking for PM Modi’s intervention for artificial rain in the national capital to alleviate the situation.

“PM Modi should intervene, it is his moral responsibility to act. The Centre should take steps to control pollution,” said Gopal Rai while addressing the media in Delhi.

“Layers of smog have covered North India. Artificial rain is the only solution to get rid of smog. This is a medical emergency,” said the Delhi environment minister.

Gopal Rai slams Union environment minister

Rai slammed the Union Environment Minister during the press conference, and said “he has not called a single meeting on artificial rain despite my four letters sent in August, September, October, and today”.

“PM Modi should ask his environment minister to convene a meeting on artificial rain. Either give a solution or a clear path for artificial rains,” said Gopal Rai.

Orange alert in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for dense fog in Delhi on Tuesday as a thick blanket of smog hung over the region.

GRAP-4 restrictions have been put in place in the embattled national capital, and the Delhi government announced that all students, up to Class 12, would shift to online mode from Tuesday.

Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi University also announced a switch to online classes till November 22 and 23 respectively.

The fog has led to the delay and cancellation of flights and trains.

The Delhi government has called the air situation a “medical emergency”, and urged institutions to take preventive measures in the interest of public health.

