UP shocker: Dalit woman pushed into hot oil cauldron for resisting sexual harassment

In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old Dalit woman was reportedly pushed into a cauldron of hot oil by an oil mill owner and two of his aides after she resented sexual harassment in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat on Wednesday evening.

A police officer said they have arrested the oil mill owner identified as Pramod and his two associates – Raju and Sandeep – under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC as well as the SC/ST Act following a complaint filed by the woman’s brother. The victim was rushed to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in New Delhi with burn injuries on half of her body besides her legs and arms, said police.



In his complaint, the woman’s brother said they had been working as labourers in the oil mill located at Dhanaura Silvernagar village for the last four months. “My sister was working at the mill on December 27 evening when the mill owner and his two associates tried to molest her. She resisted to which they first hurled casteist abuses and then pushed her into the hot oil cauldron within the premises. All three escaped while we were informed by others working in the mill,” said the brother. He said they first took her sister to the local hospital from where she was rushed to the Delhi hospital.

