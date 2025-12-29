UP schools to remain shut till January 1 amid cold wave; CM says kids' safety paramount

The Uttar Pradesh government has asked all schools in the state till Class 12 to remain shut till January 1, 2026, in view of severe cold conditions. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued the order to all schools, irrespective of the educational board they are affiliated with (ICSE, CBSE and state board) till New Year’s Day, to ensure the students’ safety.

UP is witnessing an intense cold wave, along with dense fog, this winter, which has disrupted daily life and pushed authorities to take urgent precautionary measures. The decision to close the schools till January 1 is one among them.

On Sunday (December 28), visibility dropped alarmingly because of fog to less than 20 metres. It was zero in places such as Agra, Prayagraj, Kanpur and Saharanpur. Magistrates of various districts had initially given orders to the schools to remain closed. Later, a uniform order was issued on the closure of schools throughout the state, keeping in mind the cold and fog conditions.

Officials asked to ensure needy get help

CM Adityanath called the safety of children “paramount” in the cold conditions, and no negligence would be tolerated. Officials have been given instructions to visit various areas and ensure that blankets are provided and bonfires are lit in public places to give the vulnerable sections relief in harsh weather conditions.

The CM also sought adequate arrangements to be made in every district of the state. The officials have also been given special instructions on operating night shelters in the districts, with provisions of adequate facilities, including bedding, blankets and cleanliness. The chief minister said they should ensure that the needy get relief materials and shelter on time, and no one is forced to sleep out in the severe cold.

No respite from cold yet

Lucknow’s meteorological centre has issued a weather forecast for three days, and it has not assured any relief from the cold conditions.

According to Atul Kumar Singh, a senior scientist at the centre, “Dense fog will prevail in most districts of the state for the next three days. Mild sunshine may give some relief during the day in some places.”

On Sunday, Meerut and Etawah recorded the coldest nights in the state.