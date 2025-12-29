Dense fog hits Delhi airport; 128 flights cancelled, 200 delayed

The national capital continues to be blanketed by thick smog in the morning, making visibility poor and hindering flight and transport services across the region. At least 128 flights were cancelled, eight got diverted, and nearly 200 services were delayed at the Delhi airport due to dense fog on Monday (Dec 29).

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the current extent of visibility around the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi is only 50 metres. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

Flights impacted

An official revealed that 64 departures and arrivals were cancelled, with eight flights diverted owing to dense fog and subsequently low visibility conditions at the Delhi airport.

Delhi airport operator DIAL in its passenger advisory issued from 8 am to 10 am, posted on its X account, said, “Due to persistent dense fog flight operations continue to remain under CAT III conditions which may result in flight delays."

CAT III conditions in aviation refer to scenarios where the aircraft will use advanced Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) to ensure safe landings in extremely low visibility due to fog, and other similar factors. This allows for touchdowns with near-zero visibility that rely on automatic landing systems.

Visibility improving

At the latest passenger advisory posted on their X account at 11 am, they said, “Runway visibility at the airport is improving; however some flight departures and arrivals may be impacted.”

Flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed nearly 200 flights were delayed, with an average departure delay of around 24 minutes.

Indian flight operators such as Indigo, SpiceJet and Air India also issued travel advisories warning about the delays and change in flight schedules, due to the dense fog.

IndiGo posted on their X account with a flight advisory that said, “Fog continues to persist across Delhi and several airports in northern India. Visibility remains reduced and, as a result, flight movements are presently slower than normal, with some delays being experienced,” adding that, “We will continue to manage operations under the prevailing conditions, sequencing departures and arrivals to maintain orderly operations.”

