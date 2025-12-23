Delhi to continue ‘no PUC, no fuel’ policy even after GRAP-IV is lifted

The Delhi government on Tuesday (December 23) said that its 'No PUC, No Fuel' policy will continue in the national capital even after GRAP-IV restrictions are lifted, adding that the move is a part of its ongoing effort to control air pollution.

The announcement was made by Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Speaking to reporters, he said action was being taken against faulty pollution centres, while stricter vehicle checks are being performed along with new pollution control measures being enforced.

‘12 PUCC centres involved in irregularities’

"In Delhi, along with GRAP 4, our PUCC (Pollution under Control Certificate) campaign was running with the slogan 'No PUC, No Fuel'. We will continue this even after the GRAP restrictions are lifted,” said Sirsa.

“We have found 12 PUCC centres that were involved in irregularities, and they have been suspended and will be blacklisted,” he added as quoted by ANI.

Also Read: Delhi airport hit by fog, 10 flights cancelled, over 270 delayed

As for the Delhi government’s efforts to curb industrial pollution, Sirsa said Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued 411 closure notices so far, adding that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has sealed 400 units.

"Also, CM Rekha Gupta has sanctioned four new automatic testing stations. The ASGs (Anti-Smog Guns) installed on top of high-rise buildings in Delhi have been given more time to operate, and building owners have been given the option to install misting systems around their premises," said Sirsa.

Elaborating further, the Environment Minister said that said the cabinet has approved setting up an e-waste park at Holambi Kalan, and Delhi’s e-waste plant will soon be set up.

200 flights cancelled due to fog

Meanwhile, Delhi continued to reel under poor air quality on Tuesday as pollution levels worsened even as dense fog blanketed large parts of the national capital, disrupting flight and rail services. At around 3 pm, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 415, placing it in the ‘severe’ category, according to official data, reported the Hindustan Times.

Also Read: Delhi wakes up to thick fog and haze as AQI crosses 400

Low visibility conditions prevailed across the city, with visibility dropping to nearly 50 metres at Palam and Safdarjung. The dense fog led to operational delays at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, where more than 200 flights were affected. Rail services were also impacted, with several trains running behind schedule due to poor visibility along key routes.

What IMD said

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle at about 9 degrees Celsius. The weather department has not issued any colour-coded warning for the capital so far.

Also Read: Delhi markets report sales decline after 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule

In its latest forecast, the IMD said weather conditions are likely to remain conducive for fog formation during the morning hours over the next few days. The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy over the next 24 hours, turn mainly clear for the subsequent three days, and then become partly cloudy again thereafter.

Authorities have advised commuters to remain cautious during early morning hours as reduced visibility and poor air quality continue to pose challenges across the city.