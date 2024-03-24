UP: Miscreants harass Muslim family with Holi colours, nabbed by police

Holi, celebrated as a vibrant festival of colours, is meant to be a time of joy and merriment. However, this festive spirit is sometimes overshadowed by troubling incidents where individuals disregard the importance of "consent."

Under the guise of applying colours, some resort to force, leading to the violation of others' dignity. While women have historically been the primary victims of such actions, there is growing concern that even minorities are increasingly becoming targets of such behaviour.

Muslim family targeted

In a disturbing incident preceding the Holi celebrations at Dhampur, in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, a Muslim family fell victim to harassment by a group of men.

Although the exact timing of the incident remains unclear, a video capturing the ordeal has circulated widely on social media platforms, leading to calls for justice against the perpetrators. The video shows some men surrounding the Muslim family, consisting of a man who's riding the bike, and two women on the pillion.

The assailants are seen forcibly dousing them with colours and water despite the family's visible unease and attempts to shield themselves. They raise religious slogans, including 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Later, a post was shared on X saying Uttar Pradesh police arrested one man in connection with the incident. Three others were taken into custody, it said.

"The Bijnor Police has taken cognisance of a video that is going viral on social media. In this viral video, a few men are harassing and forcefully applying colours on a family that was going on a motorcycle. The Bijmor Police is identifying these men with the help of CCTV footage," SSP Bijnor, Neeraj Jaduan, said in a video on X.

"Circle Officer (CO) Dhampur has been instructed to personally reach out to the affected family and file an FIR after receiving a complaint from them and ensure investigation under his supervision...," he added.

Japanese woman harassed



Last year, following a distressing encounter during Holi celebrations in Delhi, a Japanese woman turned to Twitter to share her ordeal.

Describing the incident as "unfortunate," she had disclosed that she had been harassed by a group of men. She said had participated in the festival alongside 35 friends, pointing out the scale of the event and the severity of the incident.