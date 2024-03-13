UP has unlimited potential, some people turned it 'bimaru': Adityanath

Lucknow, March 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed previous governments on Wednesday, saying they turned the state "bimaru (sick)" in spite of its unlimited potential.

He also said there was a time when no one was ready to invest in Uttar Pradesh, but the state has now emerged as a superior destination for investment in the country.

Speaking at a mega loan-distribution programme of the Ministry of MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) here in the state capital, Adityanath said, "Uttar Pradesh is a state of unlimited potential.... Some people turned the state bimaru in spite of that unlimited potential."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said when the "double-engine" government came to power, a reference to the party being in power both at the Centre and in the state, this "unlimited potential was linked to the campaign for the country's progress and development of youngsters and entrepreneurs under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Adityanath said once no investor wanted to come to Uttar Pradesh but now, the state has emerged as a superior destination for investment.

According to an official statement, Adityanath said with the growing robustness of the MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh, the government has flushed Chinese products out of the state's markets.

"What could demonstrate greater patriotism than this? When our domestically-produced goods gain traction in the market, it is imperative that we nurture, incentivise and provide them with a platform to flourish. It is immensely gratifying to witness our products gaining popularity while those of the enemy country recede," he said.

"Nowadays, during festive occasions like Diwali, Vijaya Dashami, Eid and Christmas, one predominantly finds products from Uttar Pradesh in the market. Not only is our product good, but our entrepreneurs and artisans also feel that their future is bright," the chief minister added.

Adityanath distributed loans of Rs 30,826 crore for the MSME sector. He also gave cheques to developers engaged in the approved Pledge Park in Unnao, while simultaneously inaugurating an online portal for plot allotment in industrial estates.

The chief minister also distributed toolkits under the ODOP and Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana schemes.

In his address, Adityanath said the MSME department will have to lay a special emphasis on providing products in accordance with the demand by doing a complete mapping of the market and enhancing product-packaging standards. By adopting these measures, he expressed confidence that locally-made products from the state would soon gain national prominence.

Furthermore, the chief minister urged the MSME entrepreneurs to register themselves promptly, facilitating the swift advancement of training programmes for individuals involved in the micro, small and medium enterprises.

He informed that the MSME department conducted several loan-distribution programmes before the end of the financial year 2023-24 and expressed satisfaction that the amount distributed this year has doubled compared to the previous year and increased by 10 times compared to seven years ago.

Adityanath emphasised that this progress not only signifies the economic advancement of Uttar Pradesh, but also generates employment opportunities for youngsters.

He lauded the MSME department's role in promoting micro, small and medium enterprises in the state over the last seven years. "Through innovative initiatives and experimentation, it has made significant strides towards achieving Prime Minister Modi's vision of a self-reliant India," he added.

"Today, we are seeing the result of this. Uttar Pradesh is the only state in the country where young entrepreneurs are given a loan of Rs 5 lakh without interest," Adityanath said.

He said of the 96 lakh MSME units in the state, 40 lakh have been registered, adding that the goal is to register the remaining ones as soon as possible.

"Our aim is to develop Uttar Pradesh as the growth engine for the country," the chief minister said.

State MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan, Chief Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra and other dignitaries attended the programme. PTI

