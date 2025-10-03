UP's Bareilly on high alert ahead of Friday prayers amid 'I love Muhammad' row

Amid tensions over the ‘I love Muhammad’ demonstration row, Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly is on a high alert with tight security ahead of the Friday prayers today (October 3).

The internet has been suspended, roads are deserted, and security personnel have been deployed in Bareilly ahead of Friday prayers in mosques this evening.

Internet suspended

Violence had broken out in the city last week following the cancellation of a protest related to the 'I Love Muhammad' poster controversy. After Friday prayers, over 2,000 demonstrators clashed with police outside a mosque, leading to the arrest of 81 individuals.

In response, internet services have been suspended across four districts and will continue until 3 pm on October 4. The suspension, which began at 3 pm on Thursday, coincided with the Dussehra celebrations.

Officials stated the move aims to curb the spread of misinformation and to prevent communal unrest through inciting posts on social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp. Additionally, SMS services, mobile internet and data, as well as broadband and wireless connections, will remain suspended, said a notification by home secretary Gaurav Dayal.

Security tightened

Security has been intensified in Bareilly with PAC, RAF, and police deployed, along with aerial surveillance. The divisional commissioner Bhupendra S Chaudhary warned officials of strict action for any lapses.

“All district magistrates, deputy collectors, police and administrative officials must discharge their responsibilities seriously. Any lapse will invite stern action," divisional commissioner Bhupendra S Chaudhary asserted.

Besides Bareilly, a high alert has also been issued for Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit and Budaun districts of UP.

According to news reports, armed police forces are being positioned at sensitive locations. Foolproof arrangements are being made to ensure disturbances do not spill over to neighbouring districts.

The ‘I Love Muhammad’ row

Last week in Bareilly, a call by cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan for a demonstration supporting the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign led to widespread unrest.

Around 2,000 people gathered outside a mosque, to join the protest. But tensions rose when Raza abruptly cancelled the event, citing lack of official permission. The crowd’s frustration quickly turned into stone-pelting andviolent clashes with police.

Ahead of the Friday prayers this week, Maulana Ahsan Razan Khan, the seniormost cleric of Ala Hazrat Dargah, has appealed for peace, urging local Muslims to return home after offering prayers.