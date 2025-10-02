Security beefed up in 4 districts of UP, internet suspended in Bareilly ahead of Dussehra

Security was stepped up across four districts of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly division on Thursday (October 2), with police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed on the streets and drones monitoring the skies.

The heightened security measures were taken ahead of Dussehra following the recent unrest over the "I Love Muhammad" poster row.

Internet services suspended in Bareilly

The state government has also suspended internet services in Bareilly for 48 hours, officials said.

According to a home department notification, mobile internet, broadband, and SMS services will remain suspended from 3 pm on October 2 till 3 pm on October 4.

Uttar Pradesh home secretary Gaurav Dayal said the order was aimed at preventing misuse of social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp to spread rumours and incite communal tension.

The step was taken “to maintain peace and public order,” he noted.

'I Love Muhammad' poster row

The precautionary measures follow the unrest on September 26, when a confrontation broke out between the police and around 2,000 people gathered outside a mosque in Bareilly’s Kotwali area after Friday prayers.

Stone-pelting was also reported.

The unrest was triggered by the cancellation of a protest over the "I Love Muhammad" poster row called by cleric Tauqeer Khan.

Divisional Commissioner Bhupendra S Chaudhary has reportedly directed all district magistrates, police, and administrative officers to "discharge their responsibilities seriously," warning that any lapse would invite strict action.

Authorities said vigilance will be heightened at Ramlila grounds, Durga Puja fairs, and Ravan Dahan programmes, while intelligence agencies and field units have been tasked with closely monitoring sensitive areas.

(With agency inputs)