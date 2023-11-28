UP: 21 lakh diyas light up Varanasi ghats on Dev Deepavali

Varanasi, Nov27 (PTI) The ghats of Kashi were on Monday were illuminated with around 21 lakh earthen lamps after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the celebrations by lighting the first diya on the occasion of Dev Deepavali.

Attended by the city's residents, tourists and dignitaries, including ambassadors from 70 countries, 150 delegates, and their families, the event showcased the splendour of Kashi on the occasion of Dev Deepavali, an official statement issued here said.

Celebrated on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, the last full moon night of the holy Hindu month of Kartik, Dev Deepavali in this holy city every year witnesses thousands of devotees thronging the ghats to light diyas.

"On the occasion of Dev Deepavali, Kashi extended a divine welcome to the gods with the resonant echoes of conch shells, the grandeur of Maha Aarti, and the melodic symphony of bells and gongs reverberating across all the ghats," the statement said.

The chief minister welcomed the guests and joined them on a cruise to partake in the spectacle of Dev Deepavali.

Of the lakhs of lamps that lit Kashi on the occasion, the government contributed 12 lakh lamps, including one lakh made from cow dung, while voluntary organisations and public participation collectively added over 21 lakh lamps, transforming Kashi into a resplendent sea of light, the statement said.

Kashi's ponds, lakes, Markandeya Mahadev on the Ganga-Gomti banks, and the Shastri Ghat on the Varuna river were lit up with lakhs of lamps treating the guests and visitors with a spectacular visual feast. Earthen lamps were also lit on the ghats on the western bank and the sands on the eastern bank of Ganga.

"With the Yogi government giving the status of ‘state fair’ to Dev Deepavali this year, the aura of the festival is spreading all over the world," the statement noted.

The ghats of Kashi underwent a dazzling transformation, becoming a lively tapestry of colours. The spectacle included a laser show in some areas, captivating both local and international tourists who revelled in the display of vibrant green aerial fireworks along the sandy banks of the Ganga, the official release said.

Tribute was paid to the brave soldiers of the country through a replica of Amar Jawan Jyoti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. The brave martyrs were also honoured with 'Bhagirath Shaurya Samman', it added.

Giving the message of women empowerment, as many as 21 women priests and 51 ‘Dev Kanyas’ worshipped the Goddess Ganga and performed Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat, the statement said.

A sound and light show was also held with a projection at the Chet Singh Ghat, narrating the history of Kashi and Lord Shiva.

Dev Deepavali witnessed a citywide transformation with temples, facade lights on the ghats, and electric poles along the roads adorned with tricolour spiral fringes, adding glory to the spectacle. Apart from this, the Maha Aarti performed at the ghats was live telecasted at six major places in the city.

In alignment with the grandeur observed during the Dev Deepavali inauguration, the Kashi Vishwanath temple complex was adorned with 11 quintals of flowers. The significance of Kashi, centred around the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, along with details about the corridor's construction, were highlighted through a laser show at the Ganga Dwar.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and other state ministers also attended the Dev Deepavali celebrations here. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)