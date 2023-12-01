UP: 2 railway workers killed, one injured after being hit by train

Barabanki (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) Two Railway employees were killed and another sustained serious injuries after they were hit by an oncoming train while repairing a faulty signal near Jahangirabad railway station here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday near the Gonda-Barabanki railway section, they said.

Arvind Kumar (28), Tala Soren alias Kallu (45), and Devi Prasad (30) were fixing the fault in one of the signal poles when suddenly two trains -- Cochin Express and Barauni Express -- came on both the up and down tracks, police said.

They were hit by the 12512 Cochin Express. While Kumar died on the spot, Soren succumbed to injuries later, and Prasad was admitted to a hospital and his condition is serious, police said.

Kumar was posted as an electrician at Jahangirabad railway station, Soren was a signal assistant, and Prasad was a contractual employee of the Railways, Government Railway Police station in-charge Dharmendra Kumar said.

The matter is being investigated, Kumar added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)