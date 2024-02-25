Two dead in road accident in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) Two people riding a bicycle died after being hit by a car in a village here on Sunday, police said.

They said the accident took place in Kureji village under the Gadwar police station area.

Police identified the deceased as Mantu Gupta (24) and Akhilesh Rajbhar (19).

Gadwar police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police are investigating the matter and a case has been registered against the car driver. PTI

