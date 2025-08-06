Swami Prasad Maurya attacked in Raebareli; supporters beat up accused

Swami Prasad Maurya, president of the Apni Janta Party, was attacked by two youths in Raebareli on Wednesday. The incident occurred while Maurya was being welcomed and garlanded by party workers. During the ceremony, the two youths approached him from behind and slapped him on the back of his head.

Attackers Beaten by Supporters

The attackers reportedly tried to flee after hitting Maurya but were caught and severely beaten up by his enraged supporters. Video footage uploaded by multiple media outlets showed Maurya’s supporters raining blows on the two youths, as police personnel present struggled to intervene and rescue them from the crowd.

According to a report in Aaj Tak, Maurya had arrived at Gol Chauraha in Raebareli when the attack took place. The two youths were injured in the assault and were taken into custody by police after receiving medical treatment at a nearby facility. Their identities have not been disclosed yet.

Viral video shows sudden assault

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It shows Maurya being garlanded when a hand suddenly reaches from behind. Within seconds, one of the youths slaps Maurya and tries to run.

The crowd quickly reacts, chasing and catching the attackers before beating them up. Police officers present at the scene are seen struggling to control the mob and protect the accused. The video shows Maurya's supporters punching and kicking the two youths.

Maurya blames Karni Sena, state government

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Maurya alleged that the attackers were affiliated with the Karni Sena and blamed the state government for orchestrating the assault.

“These are government goons; they are from the Karni Sena. I had stopped in Raebareli while going from Lucknow to Fatehpur. This incident took place at the Sarus Chauraha in the Milarea police station area,” Maurya said, as quoted by Aaj Tak.

Area tense after incident

Following the incident, tension prevailed in the area for several hours. Supporters of Maurya remained agitated, demanding strict punishment for the attackers. Police stated that firm action would be taken and assured that law and order would be maintained. Additional security was reportedly deployed in the area to prevent further unrest.