Illegal drone use to invite punishment under Gangster, NSA Act, warns UP CM

The illegal use of drones in public spaces and attempts by people to spread terror through drones will attract strict action under the Gangster Act and even the NSA Act, warned UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath on Sunday (August 3).

Calling drone-related mischief as a potential threat to public order, the UP CM Adityanath has warned people against the misuse of drones and said people spreading misinformation and panic will have to face legal consequences. “Any attempt to incite fear or spread rumours using drones will not be tolerated. The government will deal strictly with such elements," Adityanath said.

The ban on flying drones without permission will be strictly enforced in UP from now on.

Unauthorised use of drones

This ban has come amid growing concerns over rampant unauthorised use of drones in several districts. Adityanath has been complaining about people flying drones without permission and against the rules for some time now. Taking cognizance of the incidents, a government review was done, after which the instructions have been issued.

The CM also instructed the principal secretary (home) and Director General of Police to conduct a comprehensive review of drone activities in every district and take immediate action in case of misuse.

Regular drone monitoring

The drone monitoring system will be further activated to keep an eye on the activities of the drones in the entire state. Besides this, the drone detention and response system is being upgraded too.

There has been panic in the villages due to the illegal use of drones in many districts of western UP. There were reports of such activities emerging from villages in Moradabad, Baghpat, Bareilly, Sambhal and Rampur. Nervous residents were keeping vigil throughout the night.

Illegal drones seized

Taking advantage of the panic, many criminals got active and were committing crimes and spreading rumours with the help of technology. Recently, 182 drones, which were being flown without permission, were seized by the police.

Reacting to this latest episode, the issue was reviewed at the Chief Minister's level and strict instructions have been given regarding drones.

Crackdown on malicious use

'Adityanath asserted that the government supported the positive use of emerging technologies but would not hesitate to crackdown on its malicious or unlawful use.

Technology should be used for innovation and development—not to threaten public peace or manipulate law and order, the CM said in his statement, adding that anyone trying to destabilise the system through tech-driven intimidation will face the full force of the law.