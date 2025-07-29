Posters in Lucknow shame SP chief Akhilesh after cleric's sexist remarks on wife Dimple
Posters by UP BJP general secretary Subhash Yaduvansh ask why SP is yet to protest on the issue; BJP says Akhilesh is trying to safeguard Muslim votes by being mum
The BJP in Uttar Pradesh seems to be leaving no stone unturned to cash in on the controversy over Maulana Sajid Rashidi's sexist remarks against Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav’s attire.
After the NDA’s protest on the Parliament premises on the issue, posters and hoardings were found at various junctions in Lucknow on Tuesday (July 29), decrying Rashidi’s comments.
Rashidi recently made an objectionable and misogynistic comment about Dimple during a televised debate. He is said to have attacked Dimple's attire, commenting that her back was "naked" during her recent visit to a mosque and that it was "not in accordance with Islamic principles".
Posters target husband Akhilesh
The posters and hoardings against Rashidi that cropped up on Lucknow streets on Tuesday have the name of UP BJP general secretary and Legislative Council Member Subhash Yaduvansh written on them.
The posters carried the alleged comments made by Rashidi and lambasted SP leader and Dimple’s husband Akhilesh Yadav, for being mum over the insult to his wife.
“How will Akhilesh, who is silent on the insult to his wife, protect his daughters?” the slogans on the posters questioned.
The posters said that the SP protests on every issue but has not announced any movement or protest on “this issue” till now.
‘Yadavs taken a vow of silence’
“Yadavs will be furious and have taken a vow of silence on this issue. There can be nothing more shameful than this. If Akhilesh is silent on the insult to his wife, then when daughters are insulted in the state, will he protest?” Yaduvansh said.
A yadav leader of the BJP also released an emotional video and said that this is not the tradition of Yaduvanshis.
“Come out on the streets and force the Maulana to apologise,” he said.
Akhilesh's 'PDA' politics under fire
Minority, or Muslim votes, played a big role in Akhilesh's 'PDA' politics in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP says that Akhilesh and the SP are silent on this issue only because of Muslim votes, and they will make the public aware of this kind of politics. In the coming days, the BJP may oppose Akhilesh and the SP by running a state-wide campaign on this issue.
Meanwhile, SP workers have lodged a complaint on the comments on Dimple at the Gomtinagar police station in Lucknow.
(This story was originally published in The Federal Desh)