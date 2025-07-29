Posters in Lucknow shame SP chief Akhilesh after cleric's sexist remarks on wife Dimple

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh seems to be leaving no stone unturned to cash in on the controversy over Maulana Sajid Rashidi's sexist remarks against Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav’s attire.

After the NDA’s protest on the Parliament premises on the issue, posters and hoardings were found at various junctions in Lucknow on Tuesday (July 29), decrying Rashidi’s comments.

Rashidi recently made an objectionable and misogynistic comment about Dimple during a televised debate. He is said to have attacked Dimple's attire, commenting that her back was "naked" during her recent visit to a mosque and that it was "not in accordance with Islamic principles".

Posters target husband Akhilesh

The posters and hoardings against Rashidi that cropped up on Lucknow streets on Tuesday have the name of UP BJP general secretary and Legislative Council Member Subhash Yaduvansh written on them.

The posters carried the alleged comments made by Rashidi and lambasted SP leader and Dimple’s husband Akhilesh Yadav, for being mum over the insult to his wife.

“How will Akhilesh, who is silent on the insult to his wife, protect his daughters?” the slogans on the posters questioned.

The posters said that the SP protests on every issue but has not announced any movement or protest on “this issue” till now.

