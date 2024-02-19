Smriti Irani mocks Rahul, dares him to contest LS polls from Amethi alone

Amethi, Feb 19 (PTI) Union minister Smriti Irani on Monday claimed that deserted streets welcomed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when he arrived here as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and dared him to contest from Amethi alone in the Lok Sabha elections.

Both Gandhi and Irani were in the Amethi parliamentary constituency, where the BJP leader had in 2019 humbled Gandhi who is now the MP from Kerala's Wayanad.

"Rahul Gandhi considered Amethi as the centre of power but did not provide service, that is why he was welcomed by the deserted streets of Amethi. Congress workers who welcomed Rahul Gandhi did not participate in his yatra due to which the Congress had to call workers from Sultanpur and Pratapgarh," Irani told mediapersons.

"Amethi's former MP insulted the people of Amethi in Wayanad. Amethi was distressed due to this. Ram Lalla's invitation was rejected by him and his family. Amethi is distressed due to this also," she said, adding, "I dare him (Rahul) to contest from Amethi alone in the Lok Sabha elections." Gandhi had represented Congress bastion Amethi in the Lok Sabha for 15 years before he was defeated by Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress leader, however, won from Wayanad, the second seat he contested in the elections.

Referring to this, Irani said Amethi decided to bring a change in 2019 and sent the Gandhi family away. "This is the reason why this family has now also fled from Raebareli ahead of the 2024 polls," the Union minister said.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who has represented the Raebareli parliamentary seat since 2004, recently announced that she will not be contesting the Lok Sabha polls this year due to health and age issues.

On the chances of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav attending the Nyay Yatra, Irani said, "Why would any leader support someone who himself needs support?" Yadav Monday said his party will not participate in the Nyay Yatra till seat-sharing with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh is finalised. The SP chief had earlier said he would join the march in Raebareli.

Irani further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked to increase the business capacity of Amethi through the establishment of small units. "An investment of Rs 6,253 crore has been made in Amethi, 662 projects have started. The Coca-Cola factory established in Ramganj Trishundi, Amethi, is the largest in South Asia. The biggest enterprise is the country's largest hatchery and poultry feed established in Amethi," she added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)