21-year-old student kills six-year-old in Lucknow car crash, four others injured

A six-year-old boy was killed, and four others were injured, after a 21-year-old student, returning from a farewell party in a borrowed car, lost control of the vehicle in Lucknow’s Banthra area. The car struck multiple vehicles before mowing down pedestrians near a Hanuman temple around 6 pm on Thursday (February 12), police said.

According to officials, the vehicle first veered into traffic and triggered a chain of collisions before coming to a halt. The stretch was crowded at the time, with people gathered near the temple and along the roadside.

Confusion led to mishap?

Police identified the driver as Gaurab Singh. During questioning, he claimed he became “confused” between the brake and accelerator pedals. He also told investigators that a tyre burst contributed to the crash.

Officers said Singh holds a valid driving licence. His version of events, including the claim of a tyre failure, is being examined as part of the investigation.

Accused taken into custody

The injured were identified as Armaan, 12, Awadh Bihari, 42, Sadhana Verma, 35, Meena Devi, 60, and six-year-old Dikshant Patel. All were rushed to hospital for treatment. Patel, who suffered critical injuries, was referred to another medical facility, where he later died during treatment, police said.

ACP (Krishna Nagar) Rajneesh Verma told PTI that Singh has been taken into custody and an FIR registered against him on charges of reckless driving and endangering life.

Car first hit a two wheeler: Report

An NDTV report, citing CCTV footage, stated that the speeding car initially rammed a parked two-wheeler, causing a person sitting on it to fall. The impact appeared to send the vehicle out of control, after which it ploughed into pedestrians. It then collided with an e-rickshaw and subsequently an autorickshaw.

The report added that Singh fled the scene immediately after the crash but was later apprehended by police.

The incident comes just days after several people were injured in Kanpur’s Gwaltoli area when a speeding Lamborghini allegedly driven by the son of a tobacco trader hit pedestrians and two-wheelers on VIP Road.

