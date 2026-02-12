Days after Lamborghini crash, tobacco baron’s son Shivam Mishra arrested in Kanpur

Kanpur police have arrested 26-year-old Shivam Mishra, son of a well-known tobacco businessman, in connection with the high-speed Lamborghini crash that injured six people. The arrest came a day after action was taken against a local Station House Officer over alleged procedural lapses in the handling of the case.



The accident occurred near Ring Wala Chauraha on Sunday when a Lamborghini Revuelto, said to be linked to tobacco exporter KK Mishra’s firm, allegedly went out of control while being driven at high speed.

Luxury car crash probe

Police and eyewitnesses said the luxury car first rammed into an autorickshaw and a stationary motorcycle before veering onto the pavement and hitting pedestrians nearby. Among those injured were auto-rickshaw driver Tauseef Ahmed and two motorcycle riders, Vishal and Sonu Tripathi.

On the basis of Ahmed’s complaint, an FIR was initially registered against an “unidentified driver” under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita relating to negligent driving and endangering life. Investigators later identified Shivam Mishra as the driver and added his name to the case.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal confirmed that the vehicle has been seized. He said Mishra was driving at the time and was pulled out of the car by private security personnel who were accompanying him. Police added that claims about an underlying medical condition are being examined.

Witnesses described the crash as severe, alleging that the motorcycle was hit with such force that the rider was flung several feet. The car is said to have mounted the bike’s front wheel and dragged it for a short distance before coming to a halt.

Claims, counterclaims cloud case

Bystanders alleged that bouncers travelling in a separate vehicle rushed to the spot, smashed the Lamborghini’s window and pulled Mishra out while he was unconscious. Some locals claimed there was a brief scuffle amid allegations that he was being removed from the scene before being taken to hospital. Videos circulating on social media appear to show security personnel pulling him from the driver’s seat shortly after the crash.



Amid speculation about possible intoxication, police said medical and forensic tests will determine whether alcohol was involved. An official added that examinations are also underway to assess whether epilepsy or another medical condition could have contributed.

Mishra’s family has claimed he suffered a seizure while driving and cited similar episodes in recent months. His lawyer, however, has maintained that a chauffeur was driving and said Mishra’s health remains fragile.