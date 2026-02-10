Lamborghini crash: Lawyer denies Shivam Mishra was driving, video shows otherwise

Days after the Kanpur Lamborghini crash, which left six people injured when the vehicle, allegedly owned by Shivam Mishra, the son of tobacco baron KK Mishra, ploughed into a crowd, Shivam’s lawyer claimed that he was not behind the wheel at the time of the accident and that his driver was driving. The police have yet to make any arrests in the case.

‘Shivam’s health is fragile’

Speaking to reporters, Shivam’s lawyer, Mrityunjay Singh, on Monday (February 10) said he was not driving as his health condition is not good. “Shivam was not driving. His health is fragile. An application has been moved before the court, and all proceedings will follow the legal process. The matter will be heard on Tuesday," said as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

The lawyer further stated that, since Shivam was not driving at the time of the incident, there could be no case against him and that the incident was an accident.

Video counters lawyer's version

However, not only police officials have claimed that Shivam was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident, a recently surfaced video footage of the incident shows Shivam being pulled out of the vehicle by his bouncers who tried to take him away from the site.

The video shows a bouncer pulling Shivam out of the Lamborghini Revuelto and carrying him away as locals can be heard in the background saying "Keep making videos,” reported the Hindustan Times.

‘Shivam had a seizure’: Family

Meanwhile, Shivam’s family members have reportedly claimed that he had a seizure while driving, which led to the accident. The report quoted an official saying that Shivam will undergo a medical examination to determine whether epilepsy or any other medical condition had a role in the crash.

“If the tests show that he was medically unfit to drive, we will examine how he obtained a driving licence,” said Commissioner of police Raghubir Lal. He further stated that the role of the Regional Transport Office staff would also be looked into.

No arrests so far

DCP Central Kanpur Atul Kumar Srivastava said that no one has been arrested in the case so far.

"Those who were injured in the incident have been taken to the hospital. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Action will be taken based on the facts that emerge from the investigation. No one has been taken into custody yet,” he told ANI.

The backdrop

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon near Rev-3 Mall. DCP (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava said the luxury car lost control around 3.15 pm and hit people standing by the roadside and several vehicles. Eyewitnesses claimed the car first struck an auto-rickshaw before crashing into a parked motorcycle, flinging the rider several feet into the air.

Police said one of the injured suffered serious leg injuries, while others sustained fractures and bruises. Angry locals gathered at the spot, alleging that bouncers accompanying the accused tried to push back the crowd and behaved aggressively. The driver and injured were shifted to a private hospital, and the damaged Lamborghini was seized.

Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said an FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway.