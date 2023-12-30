Routes of new Amrit Bharat, Vande Bharat trains PM launched from Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (December 30) flagged off two Amrit Bharat trains, the first in the series, as well as six new Vande Bharat trains virtually from Ayodhya. The trains were flagged off after Modi inaugurated the revamped railway station at Ayodhya during his visit to the holy city.

The Amrit Bharat trains are a new category of superfast express trains introduced in the country and come with push–pull technology. The train is equipped with locomotives at both ends to provide better acceleration. Its non-air-conditioned coaches have re-designed seats, good luggage racks, charging ports for mobile phones, LED lights, CCTV cameras and public information system, among other facilities for passengers.

The first two trains in this category will operate between Darbhanga in Bihar and Delhi's Anand Vihar, with a stopover at Ayodhya, and the other from West Bengal's Malda town to Bengaluru, Karnataka. The six new Vande Bharat trains, on the other hand, will ply between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and New Delhi, Amritsar and Delhi, Coimbatore and Bangalore Cantt, Mangalore and Madgaon, Jalna and Mumbai, and Ayodhya and Anand Vihar, according to officials.

Apart from launching these trains, the prime minister dedicated three railway projects worth Rs 2,300 crore which aim to strengthen rail infrastructure in the region, including the doubling and electrification project of the Malhaur-Daliganj railway section.

A Southern Railway press release said a grand reception for the inaugural Coimbatore Junction-Bengaluru Cantonment Vande Bharat train has been organised in all the stoppages, including Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Hosur, and Bengaluru Cantonment.

The Amrit Bharat Train Express service between Malda Town and SMVT Bengaluru would ply through Katpadi and Jolarpettai junctions. During its inaugural special service, a warm reception will be given when it arrives at Katpadi and Jolarpettai stations on January 1, the Railways said.

