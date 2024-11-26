Robotic fire tenders to deployed at Mahakumbh for better safety

For the first time, robotic fire tenders will play a key role at the 2025 Mahakumbh which will be held at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh in January-February and which could get a whopping 400 million devotees. The robots will be in addition to 200 trained fire commandos and cutting-edge machines to ensure that the response is immediate in the event of a fire.

The Mahakumbh is considered the world's largest spiritual gathering.

What the robots will do

Uttar Pradesh’s additional director general (fire services) Padmaja Chauhan said three robotic fire tenders, weighing 20-25 kg each, will be used to reach areas inaccessible to fire fighters.

These robots can climb stairs and extinguish fires with precision, ensuring faster and safer responses, he said.

"The inclusion of robotic fire tenders marks a technological leap in fire management. They can be easily carried and deployed in sensitive zones," Chauhan told PTI.

Special rescue group

Mahakumbh will also see a water tower capable of spraying water from a height of 35 meters. The tower is equipped with a high-tech camera to monitor fire-prone areas from above, he said.

In addition, a Special Trained Rescue Group (STRG) has been established. Its 200 personnel will be deployed in high-risk zones during the event, Chauhan said.

"Our focus is on preventing fire incidents altogether. Daily fire audits will be conducted and sanitation workers will check for the unsafe use of equipment like blowers and immersion rods in camps," he added.

Budget up for fire services

Accordingly, the budget for fire services has been raised significantly from Rs 6 crore during the last Kumbh to Rs 67 crore for 2025. Chauhan conducted an inspection on Monday at the fire and emergency services headquarters in Prayagraj.

The Mahakumbh will begin on January 13 and end on February 26. It will be held in a sprawling area, with some days, considered auspicious, drawing more devotees than the other days.