Indian drones now beyond China, US radars: Rajnath Singh

India is now capable of manufacturing drones that are beyond the radar of the US or China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday (August 30), after launching the country’s largest aero engine test bed, manufactured by Raphe mPhibr Pvt Ltd, in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Rajnath, while stressing on the importance of drones in warfare and incorporating them into India’s war policy, attributed the growing interest of young people in the defence sector and the development of advanced warfare technologies to Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Praise for youth

While dedicating the aero engine test bed to the nation, he described the achievement of the institute’s founders, Vishal Mishra and Vivek Mishra, as a symbol of India’s “new technological revolution”.

Rajnath said that despite handling the responsibility of the defence ministry for more than six years, he had never seen such young people setting up such a big and innovative establishment. The defence minister highlighted that neither the US nor China can detect Indian drones flying in the sky.

“Today, the youth is not just creating a company, but creating a new thinking and direction in the defence sector. Now, when Indian drones fly, neither America nor China will be able to detect them,” Singh said, adding that “this is a very big achievement”.

After inaugurating the private facility, Singh said that the project was “a strong reflection of the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

Role of drones in modern warfare

Rajnath stressed the need for incorporating drones into war policy, calling them critical to modern warfare strategy.

“Generally, when we hear the word ‘aircraft’, images of Tejas, Rafale and fighter jets come to mind. This is natural, as these are all combat aircraft. However, in today’s changing times, drones have emerged as a significant force in this field. Drones are now being deployed even in areas where large equipment cannot reach,” he said.

“If you closely observe the Russia-Ukraine conflict, you will notice that drones have been used extensively — earlier, now, and continuously. This proves that understanding the importance of drones and incorporating them into our war policy has become absolutely essential,” Singh added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary of Defence Production Sanjeev Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh were also present at the event.

“We have visited the plant along with CM Yogi Adityanath, where I have observed whether it is aero engine test bed (facility), or metal additive manufacturing facility, or furnaces up to the capacity of 2800 degree Centigrade or the advanced composite polymer-manufacturing centre, payload drop drones, swarm drones or precision-guided missile drones — all of these have the latest quality of reliable equipment that would enhance the capability of India.”

Defence department relying on drones

Highlighting the history of drones, Singh said that in their early days, they were used only for surveillance and reconnaissance. “Later, some countries began developing combat drones, and many nations started deploying them in border conflicts,” he said.

“Countries that invested in drone technology have gained a significant edge in this field, while many others have been left behind. From my six to six-and-a-half years of experience (as defence minister), I can say that the reality of today's defence sector rests on aircraft technology and drones,” Singh added.

The defence minister further said it was a matter of great pride that India is rapidly advancing in this domain. “Earlier, we had to import drones, but today we are designing, developing, and manufacturing them domestically,” he said.

“Many entrepreneurs in the country are contributing to this progress, and no praise is enough for their efforts,” Singh added.

Atmanirbhar Bharat, secret behind Sindoor success

Talking about Operation Sindoor, he said that when determination, courage and science come together, even the impossible becomes possible.

“During Operation Sindoor, our forces finished off the enemy within 22 minutes. Our army showed the mirror to terrorists and their patrons, which they had never imagined. If Operation Sindoor is the story of the bravery of our army personnel on one hand, then on the other hand, Atmanirbhar Bharat is the story of the innovation of our scientists and youths.

“I am proud that our armed forces have rapidly adopted all these instruments made by our youths and industries,” he said.

India ‘not lagging behind other countries’

Technology has two parts — “technology have” and “technology have-not”, he said. “Those who have developed as per technology, are included in the list of ‘technology have’ countries, but those who have not (developed) are in the list of technology ‘have-not’,” Singh added.

“We will have to be more advanced in technology and innovation and this is the only way to protect and contribute to the world,” said Rajnath Singh.

“India is not lagging behind other countries from the point of view of technology. In Operation Sindoor, when determination, courage and science come together, the impossible becomes possible,” he said.

(With agency inputs)