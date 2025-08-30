No permanent friends or enemies, only interests, says Rajnath Singh, amid tariff row

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday (August 30) said that there are no permanent friends or enemies but only permanent interests. He also said that in view of the current global situation, achieving “self-reliance” was no longer optional but has become a necessity.

His comments come at time when India’s trade relations with the US have become strained with President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a total of 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods out of which 25 per cent is reciprocal tariffs and 25 per cent are retaliatory tariffs for India’s purchase of Russian oil which Trump has claimed was being used by Russia to fund its war against Ukraine.

The Defence Minister also said that the interests of farmers and entrepreneurs were paramount to the government. “There are no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests. India does not consider anyone an enemy. The interest of our farmers, entrepreneurs is most important to us,” said Rajnath as quoted by NDTV.

‘Self-reliance necessary for survival’

Speaking at an event, the Defence Minister also said that earlier “self-reliance” was seen as a “privilege” but now it has become crucial for progress and survival.

“The world today is changing so rapidly that new challenges are emerging before us every day. Be it pandemics, terrorism, or regional conflicts, this century has proven to be the most unstable and challenging on every front so far. In such circumstances, if we talk about today's strategic requirements, it becomes clear that atmanirbharta (self-reliance) is not an option in today's time; self-reliance is not just an advantage but has become a necessity,” said Rajnath, reported NDTV.

Elaborating further, Singh said that in today’s dynamic geo-political scenario, it has become clear that depending on external sources for defence equipment was no longer an option, adding that self-reliance has become essential both for India’s security and economy.

‘India now an arms exporter’

Pointing out that from less than Rs 700 crore in 2014, India’s defence exports currently stand at Rs 24,000 crore, Singh said that this shows that India was no longer only a buyer but also an arms exporter.

In an apparent reference to Operation Sindoor, Singh said that the way the armed forces carried out precision strikes with indigenous equipment has shown that no mission can succeed without long-term planning and preparation.

The Defence Minister also said that India’s warships would be made in the country, asserting a move towards an 'aatmanirbhar Bharat'. His remarks come days after the Navy inducted two Nilgiri-class stealth frigates - INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri-75 per cent of which was designed locally.