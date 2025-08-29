'One month, one person, two contradictory statements': Congress' dig at Bhagwat

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Congress on Friday took a swipe at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his remarks that he had never stated that he would retire or someone else should retire at 75, and said that in over a month he had made "contradictory statements".

The comments by Bhagwat put at rest speculation over his recent remarks on retirement of leaders which was seen as a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both Modi and Bhagwat turn 75 next month.

Tagging media reports on Bhagwat's statement on Thursday and in July, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "One month, one person, two contradictory statements." Responding to questions on Thursday during the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here, Bhagwat said, "We are ready to retire anytime in life and ready to work as long as Sangh wants us to work".

On the issue of retiring at 75 years, Bhagwat said he had quoted late RSS leader Moropant Pingle in Nagpur recently while highlighting his witticism.

"He was so witty that his witticism made you bounce in your chair...Once in our programme, we all were there all-India karyakartas and he (Pingle) completed his 75 years. So he was given a shawl and was asked to say something...he stood up and said that 'you might be thinking that you have felicitated me but I know when this shawl is given it means you sit in a chair calmly and see what happens'," Bhagwat said. Pingle was felicitated with a shawl on attaining the age of 75 years.

The RSS chief clarified that his reference to 75 years was not directed at any leader's retirement.

Bhagwat on Thursday asserted he had never stated that he would retire or someone else should retire at 75.

"So this is not for the retirement of anybody or for myself. We are ready to retire anytime in life. And, we are ready to work as long as Sangh wants us to work," he said.

"I never said that I will retire or someone else should retire." The RSS chief said in the Sangh, swayamsewaks are given a job, whether they want it or not, and they have to do it. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)