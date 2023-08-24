The bond between Amethi and the Congress goes back generations, and Rahul Gandhi will again win from the Lok Sabha constituency with a huge majority, party leader Ajay Rai said on Thursday (August 24).



Rai, who now heads the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, said that people of Amethi had seen through the tricks played by BJP MP Smriti Irani.

Rahul Gandhi never lied to the people of Amethi, unlike Smriti Irani, Rai said, reminding that the BJP leader had promised sugar at ₹13 per kg if she was elected to Parliament. "It is the demand of the people of Amethi that Rahul Gandhi contest the election from here and they will ensure his victory by at least 5 lakh votes," Rai told the media.

Rai alleged that Irani has been lying to the people of Amethi about the developmental works she has done for the constituency.

Rai said about her two-day visit to Amethi, "She is roaming around in Amethi afraid of Rahul's arrival."

Smriti in Amethi

Irani arrived in Amethi on Thursday to inaugurate many industrial units. "She will go from house to house. But nothing is going to happen now because the people of Amethi are standing with their family," Rai said.

Amethi had been a Gandhi bastion before it fell to Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Rahul Gandhi represented the constituency three terms.

Before him the constituency had been represented by Sonia Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

(With agency inputs)