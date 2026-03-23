Prayagraj cold storage wall collapse kills 4, injures 16; probe ordered

At least four people have died, and 16 were injured after a wall of cold storage in the Phaphamau area in Prayagraj on Monday (March 23).

Speaking to reporters, Commissioner of Police (CP) for Prayagraj, Jogendra Kumar, said that the injured have been shifted to the hospital, adding that action would be taken against those whose negligence has led to the incident.

"...Rescue operations are underway...16 people have been rescued and shifted to the hospital, four people have lost their lives...Police will take action against those whose negligence led to this incident,” said Kumar.

CM announces compensation

“The loss of lives in the accident at the cold storage in Prayagraj district is extremely tragic and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families,” stated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a post on X.

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“I have directed the district administration officials to provide immediate financial assistance of ₹2-2 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident and to promptly transport the injured to hospitals for their proper treatment.” he added.

PM Modi announces Rs. 2 lakh ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for the deceased.

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“Deeply saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour. May those injured recover at the earliest,” stated the PMO in a post on X.

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM,” it added.

Ammonia leak triggers panic

According to a statement issued on the official X handle of the District Magistrate of Prayagraj, the District Magistrate stated that “upon receiving information about the incident, the administration immediately sprang into action. All relevant officials, the fire brigade team, the NDRF team, and ambulances were promptly dispatched to the scene, and relief and rescue operations are underway at a rapid pace.”

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The collapse also triggered an ammonia gas leak leading to panic in the area. Earlier in the day, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Gunawat said the structure suddenly caved in, trapping workers under the debris.

"All the injured workers have been rescued and admitted to the hospital," he said.

Containment, safety measures underway

Following the collapse, ammonia gas began leaking from the facility, prompting emergency response measures. The fire brigade was working to contain the gas leak, while teams from the district administration and police had also been deployed at the site. Officials said efforts were underway to secure the area and prevent further risk.

(With agency inputs)