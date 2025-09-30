Nine killed as under-construction structure collapses at Ennore power plant

Nine workers from Assam were killed when a scaffolding collapsed at the Ennore Special Economic Zone (SEZ) thermal power project site near Ponneri on Tuesday (September 30).

According to police, the accident occurred while workers were erecting a concrete arch for the 1,320-MW Ennore SEZ thermal power station. The group was working over 20 feet above ground when the iron scaffolding supporting the structure came crashing down.

Senior government officials are at the spot.

(This copy will be updated)







