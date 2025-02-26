Maha Kumbh photos: Striking visuals from Feb 26, Mahashivratri day

Devotees flock in the lakhs and thousands to reach the sacred Triveni Sangam, a meeting point of three holy rivers - Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati - to take a holy dip that would absolve them of their sins and help them achieve moksha.

The festival has been a meeting-point of people from all walks of life and has been a showcase of strong spirituality, vibrant religious practices and the human spirit's indomitable nature.

February 26 is the final day of the Maha Kumbh Mela which will have its pinnacle event on Mahashivratri, the Shahi Snan (regal bath), as the final holy dip for all of its devotees. Authorities of the Mela have issued directions to the devotees to maintain safety and have amped up security measures as the influx of devotees for the last day is expected to be 1 crore.

Here are some striking visuals of the Maha Kumbh Mela and its vibrant celebrations that also showcase its sheer magnitude.

A massive influx of over 62 crore devotees attend the Maha Kumbh on Mahashivratri

The nighttime view of the Sangam area

Devotees take a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh Mela

A helicopter showers flower petals on devotees

Devotees take a dip during the Mahashivratri celebrations

A devotee puts her hand on an 80 foot long, 5 foot high wall in the Ganga Pandal, an installment by the Prayagraj Authorities to create a Guinness World Record

Devotees offer incense, flowers and prayers to the River Ganga

A devotee takes a holy dip upside-down in the Sangam

The state government has strengthened security around the Mela area