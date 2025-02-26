Maha Kumbh photos: Striking visuals from Feb 26, Mahashivratri day
The 45-day-long Hindu religious festival is concluding with the sacred Shahi Snan today. Here are some photos that encapsulate the magnitude of the Maha Kumbh Mela
Devotees flock in the lakhs and thousands to reach the sacred Triveni Sangam, a meeting point of three holy rivers - Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati - to take a holy dip that would absolve them of their sins and help them achieve moksha.
The festival has been a meeting-point of people from all walks of life and has been a showcase of strong spirituality, vibrant religious practices and the human spirit's indomitable nature.
February 26 is the final day of the Maha Kumbh Mela which will have its pinnacle event on Mahashivratri, the Shahi Snan (regal bath), as the final holy dip for all of its devotees. Authorities of the Mela have issued directions to the devotees to maintain safety and have amped up security measures as the influx of devotees for the last day is expected to be 1 crore.
Here are some striking visuals of the Maha Kumbh Mela and its vibrant celebrations that also showcase its sheer magnitude.