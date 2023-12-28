Now, Bhadohi to roll out carpets for Ram temple in Ayodhya

Bhadohi (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) The Ram temple in Ayodhya will have a Bhadohi connection with hand-woven carpets and wall hangings adorning its floors and walls.

While carpets will be laid in the hall and gallery of the temple to be inaugurated on January 22, wall hangings, each measuring 6 feet by 8 feet and weighing eight kilograms, will be used on the temple premises, district magistrate Gaurang Rathi said.

After the installation of Bhadohi carpets in projects like the Central Vista and Bharat Mandap in Delhi, the DM said he had sent a proposal to the government a week ago for installing hand-knit carpets in the Ram temple in Ayodhya, for which permission has been received.

On Thursday, a detailed discussion in this regard was held with Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal, Rathi said.

On the wall hangings, the figures of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita sitting on the throne in blessing posture, along with Lord Hanuman, will be etched.

Work on finalising the design and size for the floor carpets and wall hangings has been started, the DM said, adding a total of 40 carpet weavers, including 12 prisoners of Bhadohi District Jail and some highly skilled weavers, have been selected for making the carpets.

After the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ayodhya later this week, a team from Bhadohi will go there in the first week of January for taking the measurement of carpets to be installed in the hall and gallery along with Ayodhya Development Authority Vice Chairman Vishal Singh, the DM said.

The carpets and wall hangings will be sent to Ayodhya by January 15 and a team will go there for installing them.

These carpets will continue to shine for more than a hundred years, Rathi said, adding there is a lot of enthusiasm among carpet manufacturers, exporters and weavers about the installation of Bhadohi carpets in Ram temple.

Ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate a slew of development projects in the city on December 30, including an airport and a redeveloped railway station.

Modi is also likely to attend the consecration ceremony of the grand temple. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)