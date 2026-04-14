Noida wage protests escalate, fresh clashes erupt, stones pelted at police

Fresh protests broke out in Noida’s Sector 80 on Tuesday (April 14) as a section of workers agitated against low wages. The protesters clashed with the police, and a section of them allegedly resorted to stone pelting. The police responded by chasing away the agitators from the area.

However, according to media reports, the protest did not turn violent at the outset. Initially, police officials were trying to explain the next wage hike to the agitators who demanded a minimum monthly wage of Rs 20,000. As for the preliminary reason behind the latest protest, police said that miscreants tried to take advantage of the situation.

Clashes spread to other areas

The protesters also clashed with the police in Garhi Chaukhandi village in Sector 121 and pelted stones at a police vehicle despite heavy security deployment. According to an India Today report, police have managed to disperse the crowd for now, and the situation in the area remains under control.

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The report further stated that there were stone-pelting and arson in the same sector, with domestic workers employed in a housing society staging an agitation with the demand for a wage hike.

Workers’ demands and wage concerns

Earlier in the day, workers from the Ahuja factory gathered outside the unit in what began as a peaceful demonstration, voicing concerns over wage-related issues. Many among them questioned the recent revision in pay, insisting that government-notified wage rates be clearly displayed at the factory gates. The protest, at least initially, remained orderly with workers raising demands through sloganeering and group discussions.

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Several workers pointed to discrepancies in allowances, alleging that there was little distinction in benefits between skilled and unskilled labour. Some also claimed that employees were being let go before completing nine months of service and later taken back, a practice they said was aimed at avoiding higher payouts tied to tenure.

Wage concerns extended to apprenticeship periods as well. Workers stated they were paid Rs 90 per hour at the start, which, according to them, reduced to Rs 50 per hour after a year. At the same time, a section of workers expressed apprehension that enforcing government-mandated wages might result in job cuts, leaving them uncertain about their future.

Scale of protests and unrest reports

The protests in Noida entered the second day on Tuesday, with officials indicating that around 45,000 workers across nearly 80 locations had participated on the first day. Incidents of unrest were reported from some pockets, particularly in Sector 63 and areas near the Motherson company premises.

Police carried out a flag march during the day, aiming to restore normalcy and reassure residents. Senior officials, including the DGP, ADG (Law & Order), and IG (Law & Order), have been monitoring developments from the Police Headquarters control room since early morning.

Also Read: Noida wage protest turns violent, triggers arson, traffic chaos at Delhi border

Security has been tightened across the commissionerate, with multiple units, including RRF, RAF, and PAC, deployed in sensitive zones. Additional Quick Reaction Teams have also been positioned, while drone surveillance and sector-wise policing are being carried out under close supervision.

According to the police, seven FIRs have been registered so far, and more than 300 individuals have been taken into custody in connection with incidents of vandalism and arson reported on Monday.

Crackdown on misinformation

Action has also been taken against misinformation online. FIRs were filed against two X (formerly Twitter) handles for allegedly spreading unverified rumours, while over 50 bot accounts were identified, many created within the past 24 hours.

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The Uttar Pradesh government said a Special Task Force (STF) would examine the digital trail linked to these accounts. Police have urged people to rely only on official updates and refrain from sharing unverified information.

Appealing for calm, UP DGP Rajeev Krishna warned of strict action against those involved in violence or damage to property, stating that compensation would be recovered from offenders. He added that the situation remains under control, with adequate forces on the ground, and advised the public not to panic.

Rahul expresses support for the protesters

Meanwhile, expressing solidarity with the protesters, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of implementing the four new Labour Codes without proper consultation.

“One more crucial issue—the Modi government, in a hasty move without consultation, implemented 4 Labour Codes starting November 2025, extending work hours to 12 hours a day,” stated Rahul in a post on X.