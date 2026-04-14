Noida unrest: ‘Who gave police the right to beat us?’ say workers as UP hikes wages

Police and district administration officials patrolled the streets in Noida and Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh throughout the day on Monday (April 13) in the wake of a violent protest by thousands of workers. The anger of employees from the Motherson factory in Noida Phase 2 spread to Sectors 59, 60, 62, and 63, as well as parts of Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

The workers allege that factory owners have betrayed them on issues such as wage hikes, overtime, and weekly holidays. They say the situation has now become intolerable. The district administration attempted to pacify the workers, but to no avail. The workers resorted to stone-pelting at the police, vandalised their vehicles, and set them on fire. In response, Noida Police used batons and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesting workers.

‘Will police under Yogi continue to beat people like this?’

To understand the workers’ mood and their demands, a team from The Federal Desh visited sectors 59, 60, 62, and 63 in Noida. In Sector 63, they met a worker named Rohit Kumar. His head was injured, and his body was covered in blood clots. When asked what had happened, Rohit Kumar said that he works at Sparky Company in Sector 149 and was returning to his home in Sector 63 after finishing his duty when he became a victim of police brutality.

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“Tell me, is it wrong to raise issues like wage hikes, overtime, and weekly offs? More importantly, who gave the police the right to beat us so mercilessly? They were beating not just the protesters but also ordinary people. My shift ended at 1.00 pm and I was returning to my room after finishing my duty – what was my fault? Look, I’ve been hit on my legs and head, and I don’t even understand what my fault is. Will the police under Yogi continue to beat people like this? If something serious had happened to me, what would have happened to my family?” asked Rohit Kumar.

‘The police beat me, did not spare my child either’

A woman worker present at the site (who requested anonymity) said, “The police in Uttar Pradesh have become uncontrollable. I was going home with my child. The police beat me and did not spare my child either. Is it wrong for workers to demand their rights? For years, factory owners have been exploiting workers. Some earn Rs 10,000 but don’t even receive their full salary. There is a rule of double payment for overtime, but that is not followed. Weekly-offs are not properly given either. In such a situation, what should workers do if they don’t speak up or take to the streets? When we protest, it feels like we are being treated as enemies.”

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“I was also going home after my shift. The police treated women very badly too. We were injured by repeated baton blows. We work at Selcom company and were protesting peacefully,” said another woman worker.

‘Factory owners are exploiting workers’

An employee working at Selcom said, “Like others, I too came out on the streets demanding a salary hike. But the police beat us brutally. Eight years ago, my salary was Rs 8,000; now I earn Rs 12,000, but even that gets deducted. How can we support our families on such low wages? Where will people like us go? How will we pay school fees? Schools demand Rs 8,000, and cylinder prices have skyrocketed.

What is wrong in demanding a salary hike? How would you describe the police’s behaviour? Factory owners are exploiting workers, and the government is sitting silent.”

‘What choice do we have but to protest on the streets?’

Sunil, who works at QCL Company in Sector 63, said, “I joined the company on March 11. I am being paid less than what was initially agreed upon. Despite repeatedly asking for an appointment letter, the company has kept delaying it. In such a situation, what option do workers have except to protest on the streets?”

Echoing Sunil’s concerns, Rahul said, “Cylinder prices are rising sharply, creating another crisis for workers. At a time like this, the lack of wage increases, salary cuts, manipulation in overtime, and denial of weekly-offs are troubling employees. After facing so many difficulties, what choice do we have but to raise our voices?”

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Another worker protested indignantly, “The government has increased gas cylinder prices so much! We are getting gas refilled in the black market by paying Rs 300–Rs 500 extra. When the central government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have approved a wage increase, why are these companies not raising our salaries? We are speaking up for our rights.”

UP govt hikes minimum wages

The Uttar Pradesh government has hiked minimum wages across worker categories following unrest in Noida, with revised rates coming into effect from April 1 retrospectively, officials said on Tuesday (April 14).

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam said, "The wage increase has been done by the high-powered committee. The decision was approved by UP chief minister late last night."

In Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, unskilled workers will now get Rs 13,690 per month, up from Rs 11,313, while semi-skilled workers will receive Rs 15,059 and skilled workers Rs 16,868, according to an official statement.

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For other municipal corporation areas, the revised monthly wages have been fixed at Rs 13,006 for unskilled workers, Rs 14,306 for semi-skilled workers, and Rs 16,025 for skilled workers.

In the remaining districts, unskilled workers will get Rs 12,356 per month, semi-skilled workers Rs 13,591, and skilled workers Rs 15,224.

The decision follows consultations with employers' bodies and labour organisations. The government said suggestions and objections were examined to ensure a "balanced and practical" outcome.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Desh.)