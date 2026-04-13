Noida wage protest turns violent, triggers arson, traffic chaos at Delhi border

Protests by factory workers demanding a hike in wages turned violent in parts of Noida on Monday, with incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported from Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas, police said.

According to officials, a large number of workers from various industrial units gathered to press for their long-pending demand for salary revision and raised slogans during the demonstration.

The protest, however, escalated into violence as some participants allegedly vandalised property, pelted stones and set a vehicle on fire. Vehicles and other property were damaged during the unrest, while commuters faced severe inconvenience due to traffic congestion in the affected areas.



Also read | Noida airport launch: A look at key features, connectivity and expansion plans

Adequate police deployment has been ensured across industrial zones under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate, officials said, adding that senior police and administrative officers are present on the ground to monitor the situation.

"The situation is under control and being kept under continuous surveillance. Efforts are being made to counsel the workers and maintain peace. Minimum force is being used wherever necessary to maintain law and order," police said in a statement. Authorities have also appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumours and assured that normalcy is being restored in the affected areas.



Protest over wage disparity

Over the past few days, factory workers have been protesting demanding a wage hike and better working conditions. The protests began after the Haryana government announced a 35 per cent increase in the minimum wage for unskilled workers, raising it from Rs 11,274 per month to Rs 15,220. Workers in Noida are now demanding that the Uttar Pradesh government also raise minimum wages, arguing that their counterparts in Haryana are being paid more for the same work. They are also raising concerns over unsafe workplaces, lack of weekly offs, and the absence of grievance redressal mechanisms.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that every worker should receive a respectable salary, a safe working environment and basic facilities. He urged industrial units to comply with labour laws and address workers’ concerns. The state labour department has been directed to hold discussions with local authorities and industrial units. “Those creating nuisance in the name of workers must face strict action and security must be beefed up in industrial areas,” he said.

Delhi police on high alert

Delhi police have been put on high alert after a protest by factory workers in neighbouring Noida turned violent, prompting authorities to tighten security along key entry points into the national capital, officials said on Monday.

According to police sources, several teams have been deployed at all motorable roads connecting Noida to different parts of Delhi, particularly at major border points with Uttar Pradesh, to prevent any spillover of unrest.

Senior officers said that strict vigil is being maintained and thorough checking of vehicles is being carried out to ensure that no anti-social elements enter the city under the guise of the protest.

"Delhi police are fully alert and vigilant. Adequate force has been deployed at all strategic locations. No one will be allowed to breach law and order," a senior police officer said.

Traffic chaos at border

Meanwhile, commuters faced a harrowing morning as a massive traffic jam brought vehicular movement to a near standstill at the Delhi-Noida border following the protest.

The protest, which began early in the day, led to congestion on key arterial roads connecting Delhi and Noida, including NH 9, severely disrupting the office rush hour. Long queues of vehicles were seen stretching for several kilometres, with many commuters stranded for hours.

A police source said that members of the labour union from Uttar Pradesh gathered near the border area were staging a demonstration, blocking portions of the road and slowing down traffic movement.



Also read | Noida's Valentine's Day deaths: Police probe man's WhatsApp note, caste angle

"Personnel from the Delhi Police and Noida Police were deployed to manage the situation and divert traffic, but the heavy volume of vehicles compounded the chaos," the source said.

Frustrated commuters took to social media platform X, urging authorities to intervene and clear the roads. Many complained of being stuck in unmoving traffic despite starting early to avoid peak-hour congestion.

Authorities said efforts were underway to clear the congestion and restore smooth traffic flow as soon as possible.

(With agency inputs)