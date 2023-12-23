Noida police book motivational speaker Vivek Bindra for allegedly assaulting wife

The Uttar Pradesh police on December 14 registered a case of domestic violence against noted motivational speaker Vivek Bindra after his brother-in-law Vaibhav Kwatra filed a complaint with the Noida Sector 126 police station.



According to an FIR registered against him, invoking various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 323, 504, 427 and 325, Bindra was married to Kwatra’s sister Yanika on December 6. However, a day later, the marriage turned into a nightmare for Yanika when an altercation arose between Bindra and his mother. To mediate, Yanika intervened upon which her husband physically assaulted her, leaving her with deep wounds.

A video that captured her wounds she allegedly sustained at the hands of her husband went viral on social media.

Yanika’s brother Vaibhav approached the Noida police on December 14 and lodged a complaint against her motivational-speaker husband who resides in the Supernova West Residency, an upscale gated colony, in Sector 94 of Noida.

According to media reports, Bindra allegedly dragged her newly wedded wife into a room, physically assaulted her and pulled her hair while hurling all sorts of invectives on her.

Bindra runs Bada Business Private Limited (BBPL) and is very popular on social media for his motivational speeches as he is followed by millions on YouTube and Instagram. The charges brought against him include causing hurt and grievous injuries, among others.

Sometime back, Bindra was accused of cheating students by another motivational speaker.