Noida murder was over extortion related to extramarital affair, shows probe

A 34-year-old bus driver, arrested for allegedly murdering his extramarital partner and dumping her body parts across Noida and Ghaziabad, has reportedly confessed to have killed her because she extorted money from him. The driver has been identified as Monu Singh, alias Monu Solani, and the victim as Preeti Yadav.

According to reports, Yadav’s headless torso was found in a drain in Noida on November 6. Following a recovery of her mortal remains, Noida police intensified the investigation and arrested Singh on November 14.

Singh’s affair with Yadav

Singh is a married man and father of two kids. He was allegedly in an extramarital affair with Yadav, and they were living in Barola of Noida.

During a presser on Friday (November 14), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Yamuna Prasad briefed the media on the incidents that led to this murder. According to him, during the investigation, Singh confessed that Yadav had begun extorting money from him and threatened him, saying that if he failed to give her money, she would implicate him or involve his daughters in illegal activities.

Murder on a bus

As the dispute between them intensified, Singh brought her to his bus for dinner. After dinner, they had an argument. Amid the escalating tension, Singh allegedly attacked her with a weapon he had brought from her house, as the murder was premeditated.

According to police, Singh, during the investigation, claimed that he used the same weapon to behead her, severing her hands to hide her identity. Prasad further revealed that the accused dumped her body parts in various places in Noida and Ghaziabad.

Singh allegedly dumped her torso in a drain in Noida and the other remains, along with the weapon, in a dry drain near Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad. Forensic reports confirmed the presence of human blood in the bus and other items they recovered.

Singh’s arrest

Prasad, on November 15, said Yadav’s body was discovered within the jurisdiction of the Sector-39 police station in Noida. When the police recovered the torso, her toe rings were the only identifiable evidence. After that, nine police teams were formed to trace her identity and the murder suspect.

According to reports, more than 5,000 CCTV cameras were scanned. Police also checked 1,100 vehicles and interrogated the drivers. “Of these, 44 vehicles were shortlisted, and their owners and drivers were questioned,” DCP said.

While monitoring CCTV footage, the police found a white-and-blue bus, driven by Singh, moving suspiciously near the drain where Yadav’s body was found on November 5 with its lights switched off.

Police tracked Singh after the bus's number plate details were traced back to him. An FIR was registered under various sections of the BNS.