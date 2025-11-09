Two Class 11 students detained for shooting classmate in Gurugram

Two minors were reportedly detained on Sunday (November 9) in connection with the shooting of their classmate following an altercation between them in an upscale apart complex in Sector 48, Gurugram.

According to Sadar Police Station officials, who are investigating the case, the victim is a 17-year-old Class 11 student who was shot by his classmate with his father's licensed pistol. The incident occurred at around 9.30 pm on November 8. Reportedly, his family members rushed him to a private hospital where he is undergoing medical treatment. His condition remains critical.

FIR against two teens

Upon receiving the information through the control room, Sadar police station officials rushed to the spot and recovered one pistol, two magazines, 70 cartridges, and a bullet shell. According to them, the bullet was lodged in the student's neck. An FIR has been registered against the two minors, who were then sent to police custody. Police said that the shooting was premeditated.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim had an altercation with the accused a couple of months ago. A complaint filed by the victim's mother revealed that her son's school friend invited him to meet on November 8 in his rented apartment. According to the complaint, the victim was reluctant to accept the invitation. However, the friend insisted and said he would come to pick the victim up. Later, his mother allowed her son to go and meet the friend at the Kherki Daula toll.

Probe underway

“About two months ago, my son had an altercation with his friend. Because of this, my son’s friend took him to his house and, along with another friend, shot him with the intention of killing him,” the mother said in her complaint.

On Saturday night, the accused called the victim, and after having food and drinks on the way, they picked up another friend and went to the flat. It was also revealed that the accused’s father, a resident of Patli village, worked as a property dealer. Police said the licensed pistol used in the incident was kept in the house and that a further probe is underway.

(With agency inputs)