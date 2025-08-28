Nikki's dying declaration says gas cylinder blast caused burns; police refute claim

In a new twist to the Greater Noida dowry death case, Nikki Bhati allegedly told doctors in her dying declaration that her burn injuries were caused by a cylinder blast at her in-laws’ residence.

This account differs sharply from earlier allegations that Nikki, 26, was doused with a flammable liquid and set on fire by her husband, Vipin Bhati, and his family over dowry demands.

What doctor, nurse said

According to people in the know, Nikki’s statement was disclosed by a doctor and a nurse at Fortis Hospital, where she was admitted.

In their statements, both the doctor and the nurse claimed that Nikki was conscious and speaking when she was brought to the hospital.

However, police did not find any evidence of a gas cylinder explosion at her residence. Instead, they recovered an empty thinner bottle and a lighter from the house, considered key evidence in the case.

Police are probing why Nikki gave such a statement or if she was forced to say so.

Police refute cylinder blast claim

Kasna Station House Officer (SHO) Dharmendra Shukla suggested Nikki may have concealed the truth to prevent her family members from going to jail.

“It is believed she did not want anyone sent behind bars, which is why she refrained from blaming anyone in her final words,” an Hindustan Times report quoted him as saying.

Investigators also believe Nikki may have tried to shield her sister, Kanchan, who is married into the same family, by attributing her injuries to a cylinder blast rather than accusing her in-laws.

The kitchen, photographed by police, was found intact. The autopsy confirmed Nikki died of burn injuries, with 80 per cent of burns recorded. She passed away while being shifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

Husband and in-laws arrested

Vipin, his parents, and brother Rohit, who is married to Nikki's sister Kanchan, have been arrested in the case. On Sunday (August 24), Vipin was shot in the leg while allegedly trying to escape from police custody.

The memo from Fortis Hospital states in Hindi, “Ghar par gas cylinder phatne se mariz ko kaafi gambheer roop se jal gaya hai." (The patient suffered severe burn injuries due to a gas cylinder explosion)"

The CCTV footage of Fortis Hospital, checked by police, showed that Nikki's neighbour, Devendra, drove the car. In the backseat were Nikki, her mother-in-law, and father-in-law. Rohit was also seen in the CCTV footage.

Investigation underway

The FIR, filed on Kanchan’s complaint, alleged that Nikki was deliberately set ablaze by her husband and in-laws in front of her six-year-old son for failing to meet dowry demands.

Social media videos that surfaced also showed Nikki being assaulted and dragged by her hair by her husband and in-laws.

However, fresh evidence, including the hospital memo citing a cylinder blast, CCTV footage involving Vipin Bhati, and witness statements, have twisted the case.

An undated CCTV video allegedly from outside a shop near the Bhati residence, claimed to be from the time of the incident, showed a man said to be Vipin, near the shop.

Investigation also revealed that family disputes over Nikki and her sister making Instagram reels and running a beauty parlour had escalated tensions in the household.