Noida dowry death case: What has happened so far

A chilling case of alleged dowry death in which a 28-year-old woman in Noida was burnt to death allegedly by her husband and in-laws over a dowry demand of Rs 36 lakh, has left the nation shocked and astounded.

So far, an FIR has been filed in the case, and the woman, Nikki Bhati’s husband, Vipin Bhati has been arrested, while his father, Satyaveer Bhati and brother Rohit are absconding.

Here’s is what has happened in the case so far:

The case: ‘Tortured first, then set ablaze’

Nikki, who was living with her in-laws in her marital house in Greater Noida’s Sirsa village was on August 21 allegedly tortured and set on fire by her husband Vipin and his family over a dowry demand.

She was rushed to Fortis Hospital with severe burn injuries but was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where she succumbed.

In two videos of the case that have emerged and are going viral, Nikki is seen being dragged by the hair of the house by a man and a woman, and limping down the stairs after being set ablaze.

The videos were allegedly recorded by Nikki’s older sister, Kanchan, who is married to Vipin’s brother Rohit.

How the case came to light

Kanchan lodged a police complaint alleging that her sister was being abused by their in-laws since her marriage in December 2016.

She said that while no dowry was exchanged during Nikki’s wedding, their in-laws started pressuring her to bring Rs 35 lakh from her father.

Recounting the day Nikki was murdered, Kanchan said she saw her sister being set ablaze by her husband Vipin, mother-in-law Daya, father Satyaveer and brother Rohit.

It was Kanchan who, with the help of neighbours, rushed Nikki to the hospital.

“On August 21 at about 5.30 pm, Vipin, along with his mother Daya, father Satyaveer, and brother Rohit, poured an inflammable substance on my sister and set her ablaze, causing her death. I rushed her to Fortis hospital, from where she was referred to Safdarjung. She succumbed to her injuries on the way,” HT said quoting the FIR copy with Kanchan’s statement.

Sister makes shocking revelations

Kanchan said their in-laws wanted Nikki out of the way to help Vipin remarry.

She said that when she tried to help her sister, they abused her too, leaving her unconscious. “I was injured…unconscious the entire day,” she told HT.

Kanchan also alleged that their in-laws beat up Nikki badly, hitting her neck and head, and even threw acid on her.

“Our children were also in the same house. I couldn’t do anything. They tortured me as well,” she said.

Tortured for dowry

Kanchan has told the police that both of them were being constantly tortured by their in-laws for more dowry. The in-laws allegedly pressured Nikki to get money from her father even though he had gifted the family a Scorpio car, a Royal Enfield bike, cash and gold at the time of marriage in 2016.

“First they demanded a Scorpio in dowry, which was given. Later they asked for bullet bike and that too was provided. Yet they kept torturing my daughter,” Nikki’s father told the media.

He said Vipin was also eyeing a Mercedes car he had bought recently.

‘Slapped mumma, then set her ablaze’

In a heart-wrenching development, Nikki’s six-year-old son has come forward to share details of the alleged murder, accusing his paternal family of having slapped and then set his mother on fire.

“Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di (they poured something on my mother, then slapped her and then set her ablaze with a lighter),” PTI quoted the child as saying.

Videos of the son’s statement are going viral on social media.

Accused tried to paint death as ‘suicide’

Nikki’s husband, Vipin, the prime accused in the case, meanwhile, tried to show the death as a suicide in an Instagram post.

“Why did you leave me? The world is calling me a killer, Nikki,” said his post, followed by a video of him with Nikki and their son.

Husband arrested, in-laws absconding

While Vipin is in police custody, efforts are underway to trace his absconding family members.

Police said an FIR has been filed under Section 103 (murder), Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Vipin’s mother Daya has also been named in the FIR.

Meanwhile, Vipin was shot and injured after he tried to flee custody on Saturday (August 23).

Police said he tried to snatch a service pistol from a police officer while being taken to recover a thinner bottle he allegedly purchased. Despite being warned, he managed to escape near Sirsa Chauraha, prompting an office to shoot at him.

Nikki’s father demands death penalty

Nikki’s father commended the police for the act, as only a guilty person would try to escape custody.

“The police did the right thing. Only criminals try to escape, and Vipin is a criminal. We urge the police to arrest the remaining accused as well,” he told the media.

“They killed my elder daughter. The accused should be arrested after an encounter. This is Yogi ji’s government. Bulldozers should be used against the accused. Otherwise, we will go on a hunger strike,” he had said earlier.

“These monsters didn’t think twice before doing this to someone’s daughter. They didn’t think about how we educated her and got her married. Didn’t it hurt them when they were setting someone’s daughter on fire? They should be hanged,” ANI quoted him as saying.